GMDA concludes anti-encroachment demolition drive on MG Road

Gurugram, July 19 (IANS) In continuation with the ongoing demolition drives being conducted in the city to address the issue of rampant encroachment, the Enforcement Wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) concluded a two-day demolition drive on MG Road to clear unauthorised structures on this busy stretch on Friday.

MG Road is considered one of the most important roads in Gurugram, with a heavy presence of residential societies and commercial establishments along the road.

There were frequent complaints by the residents about the prevalence of illegal hawkers and vendors, which caused traffic chaos and congestion on the road.

Following directions issued by the Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, a two-day demolition drive by the Enforcement Wing led by DTP Enforcement R.S Batth was conducted to clear all the unauthorised encroachment from the road, which concluded on Friday.

During the operation, 32 vendors ('rehris') were demolished, especially near the Metro stations and in front of the malls and multiplexes. About 80 wrongly parked vehicles were towed and 50 challans were issued for illegal parking by the traffic police during the drive.

The Metro parking in-charge has been advised to keep a check on illegal parking in the vicinity of the stations.

“We will do our best to ease traffic congestion arising due to encroached spaces on the important stretches of Gurugram. We are thankful to the residents who supported us during the field operation,” said Batth.

The GMDA is also implementing a project for developing a footpath and cycle track on M.G. Road to facilitate the safe movement of both pedestrians and cyclists.

