GlobalLogic appoints Piyush Jha as MD, Head of India & APAC

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Digital engineering services provider GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group company, on Thursday, announced the appointment and role change of Piyush Jha to the position of Managing Director (MD) and Head of India and APAC.

"I am stoked to take on the new role of Managing Director and Head of India and APAC regions. With a strong focus on innovation, customer centricity, and employee development, I am confident that we can continue to grow exponentially and provide exceptional value to our clients," Piyush Jha, Managing Director and Head - India and APAC, GlobalLogic, said in a statement.

Earlier, the position was held by Sumit Sood, who has now been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) for GlobalLogic.

"As we continue to move forward, I am excited to take up the role of Chief Operating Officer for GlobalLogic. With the onset of our third decade, we are presented with an exceptional chance to expedite the digital transformation of enterprises, with the support of Hitachi's remarkable legacy, worldwide presence, and reliable reputation," he said.

As GlobalLogic's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Sood will be responsible for overseeing several key areas, including Global Delivery, TAG and Learning, IT, and global operations for the company.

