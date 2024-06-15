Giriraj Singh slams Tejashwi Yadav over jhunjhuna remark, takes 'wheelchair' jibe

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh reached Patna on Saturday after taking charge of the Textile Ministry and was given a rousing welcome by his supporters and well-wishers.

The Union Minister, speaking to the press, slammed the INDIA bloc for its repeated attempts to spread fake propaganda to discredit the government and its policies.

Taking a sharp jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, he said that the one who has been restricted to the wheelchair by the public is attacking the government.

His remarks came as a response to Tejashwi Yadav's swipe at the NDA government as he had claimed that the state was handed a 'jhunjhuna' by the BJP-led government.

Notably, the RJD leader suffered a debilitating backache during the 2024 election campaign and was seen engaged in active electioneering, seated in a wheelchair.

The Union Minister also held a review meeting with key officials of the concerned ministry in Bihar and discussed the roadmap for bringing transformative changes in the sector.

Shedding light on a unique and ambitious project, he said that the Centre will build a 'super mall' in co-ordination with the states where craftsmen would be invited to showcase their handloom products.

"This will bring the workers from unorganised sector under one roof and provide them with ample opportunities. A one-stop destination will be readied by 2025 and will see unorganised sectors from Bihar drawing the benefits of it," he said.

He said that Bihar will see formidable progress in days to come as eight ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet hail from the state.

Among the notable ones include the Textiles Ministry, the Food and Processing Ministry held by Chirag Paswan, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry by Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

He said that consultations are underway with various stakeholders to see and explore how floodgates of growth can be opened in the state in sectors including textiles.

He also told the newsmen that large-scale investors will be encouraged and persuaded to set up factories in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.