Giriraj Singh challenges Cong to contest J&K polls alone

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh issued a direct challenge to Congress on Monday, insisting he contest the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections without forming an alliance.

Giriraj Singh also took aim at other regional leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP and Farooq Abdullah of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), accusing them of being too "restless" to face the BJP on their own.

The Union Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly highlighting initiatives such as Panchayat elections, tourism promotion, and efforts to curb stone-pelting.

He claimed these actions have significantly weakened the opposition, leaving them hesitant to compete against the BJP independently.

"The works that the Prime Minister carried out by holding the Panchayat elections, carrying out developmental works, booting tourism, and eradicating the stone-pelters, have shattered their (opposition) strength to contest alone," he said.

Extending his challenge to Congress for a direct contest, Giriraj Singh questioned, "Rahul Gandhi doesn't dare to fight alone. If he does, why doesn't he contest the elections alone?"

He also directed similar remarks at Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, suggesting that they are intimidated by the development works carried out by the Modi government.

The Union Minister further questioned whether Rahul Gandhi's party was afraid to compete without an alliance and asked if the Congress leader would align with JKNC's "Pakistan diplomacy," insisting on a clarification of his stance on Farooq Abdullah's views.

Earlier on Sunday also Giriraj Singh criticised Rahul Gandhi, labelling him as a member of the 'Tukde Tukde' gang.

He slammed the Congress's alliance with the JKNC for the upcoming elections, suggesting that it aligns with those who once claimed that no one would hoist the flag in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It's good actually... Rahul Gandhi belongs to the same 'Tukde Tukde' gang, which claimed that no one will hoist the flag in Jammu and Kashmir. But now, we can see the Tricolour being hoisted on the world's highest railway bridge," Giriraj Singh said.

He further questioned whether Gandhi planned to reinstate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and whether he would take Farooq Abdullah to Pakistan for discussions on foreign policy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.