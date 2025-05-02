GIFT Nifty sets all-time high monthly turnover of $100.93 billion in April

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) GIFT Nifty has recorded a new milestone in terms of achieving all-time high monthly turnover of $100.93 billion in the month of April, it was announced on Friday.

This feat surpasses its previous record of $100.7 billion set in September 2024.

The milestone reflects the growing global interest and trust in the GIFT Nifty as a benchmark for the India’s growth story, NSE International Exchange (IX) said in a statement.

“We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract,” NSE IX added.

NSE IX is an international multi assets exchange set up at GIFT City on June 5, 2017, and recognised by International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA). NSE IX holds a dominant market share of over 99 per cent, highlighting extensive leadership in GIFT IFSC.

Since the first day of full-scale operations, GIFT Nifty has witnessed a total cumulative volume of over 41.18 million contracts with total cumulative turnover of US $1.83 trillion till April 2025.

NSE IX offers a diversified portfolio of products including Indian Single Stock Derivatives, Index Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, Depository Receipts and Global Stocks.

Meanwhile, the market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies reached Rs 410.87 lakh crore ($4.81 trillion) in FY25 (till March 31), from Rs 384.2 lakh crore ($4.61 trillion) in FY24 — a growth of 6.94 per cent year-on-year, according to recent data released by the National Stock Exchange.

The total number of companies listed on the NSE stood at 2,720 (as on March 31, 2025). Total unique registered investors reached 11.3 crore (till March 28), with total unique accounts at 21.94 crore (till March 27). New investor registrations in FY25 were 2.09 crore (till March 28), according to the NSE data.

