Berlin, July 3 (IANS) Not every defeat seems to be a problem for German winger Leroy Sane. With just days remaining until the delicate duel against Euro 2024 favorites Spain this Friday, the Bayern winger ventured into new territory by playing a friendly round of chess against club teammate Jamal Musiala.

Though Sane's chess skills are still at a beginner's level, leading to a loss against Musiala, the 28-year-old could prove to be a key figure in the Stuttgart arena in the quarterfinals.

Despite performing at a high level as one of the tournament's best, Sane noted, "Spain is providing certain spaces" with its game approach, reports Xinhua.

The Bayern forward is hopeful for a standout moment, saying, "I get into things better now than over the months when I still felt the effects of my injury."

Sane sees the match between Spain and Germany, which he considers the best teams of Euro 2024, as the perfect opportunity to deliver an enchanting performance. The 2014 World Champion's record is far from satisfying, with their last victory dating back to 1988 when current sporting director Rudi Voller scored twice to secure a 2-0 win.

The striker icon has since turned 63, and 36 years have passed since his winning goals. Spain, the 2008 and 2012 European Champion, remains one of the toughest opponents, according to Sane. "Looking at 16-year-old Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, they have strong dribblers we have to keep an eye on," he added.

Facing the Spaniards, Sane's role may be similar to that of the Spanish youngsters. "We play the same position and try to get into the deep spaces in the opponents' defense," the German said from the team's base camp in Herzogenaurach.

The German squad is well-informed about Spanish football, with midfielder Toni Kroos, defender Antonio Rudiger (both of Real Madrid), Barcelona's keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, and German captain Ilkay Gundogan providing valuable advice for Sane.

"Maybe I can pay back when in the starting eleven. It made me feel good to get many playing minutes against Denmark," said Sane, the son of former Senegal international Souleymane Sane (55 caps) and former German gymnast Regina Weber.

The encounter against Spain is a duel on equal footing, according to Sane, who believes, "There is no clear favorite in this game."

Delivering a robust defense with strikers helping in the back when losing the ball might be the key to success. "We all are aware, it needs a perfect performance against Spain, but we know the new spirit can take us to the next round."

Today's German team can't change the past, remembering the painful 6-0 defeat in the Nations League back in 2020, "but we can do everything to win the game this Friday."

