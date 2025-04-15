Georgia Voll takes home ICC Women’s Player of the Month for March

Dubai, April 15 (IANS) Australia’s rising star Georgia Voll has been crowned the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for March 2025, following a sensational series against New Zealand that capped off a breakout summer for the young opener.

Georgia Voll, who made her international debut in December of last year, beat out stiff competition from her senior compatriot Annabel Sutherland and USA’s promising all-rounder Chetnaa Prasad to clinch her maiden ICC accolade.

"Winning this award is certainly a nice way to cap off what's been an incredible summer for myself and the team. To go to New Zealand and claim that T20 series against the World Champions was the perfect way to end the season. It's been a whirlwind first summer in the Australian side and I'm excited for what next season holds," said Voll in an ICC statement.

Voll’s success means that Australian players have won the monthly award for the fourth month in a row, with Annabel Sutherland bagging it in December 2024, followed by Beth Mooney in January and Alan King in February.

The 21-year-old played a crucial role in Australia's 3-0 whitewash of the White Ferns in March. She finished with 161 runs in the three-match series, second only to her opening partner Beth Mooney, in the run-scoring charts.

Voll smashed her maiden T20I half-century in just 30 balls in the opening match in Auckland as Australia capably chased down 138 for victory. She followed that up with 36 more runs in Mount Maunganui before a Player of the Match-winning performance in Wellington – the opener striking 75 runs in 57 balls to ensure a commanding series sweep over the T20 World Cup champions.

