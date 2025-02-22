Genelia celebrates 11 years of her fur baby: Thank you for choosing me to be your Aai

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Genelia Deshmukh is celebrating 11 years of her furry friend Flash, a golden cocker retriever and thanked him for choosing the Bollywood actress as his “aai”.

Genelia took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning, where she shared a video of her cuddling with flash with the song “Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon” from the film “Sky Force” starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya.

“11 years of getting the best morning kisses Eva.. Happy Birthday Flashu Boy-Thank you for choosing me to be your Aai,” she wrote as the caption.

Last week, Genelia shared a glimpse of enjoying her Sunday with the parent squad

She spent her Sunday watching her younger one, Rahyl playing a match with his team.

Dropping a video of the team celebrating, Genelia wrote, "N when your Sunday looks like this = Pure joy, great bunch of supportive kids and endless early mornings on the weekend for the parent squad".

After being in a relationship for almost a decade, Genelia tied the knot with Riteish Deshmukh on February 3, 2012, and the couple has been shelling relationship goals ever since.

On the work front, the 37-year-old actress will next be a part of "Sitaare Zameen Par" alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by R. S. Prasanna, the movie is a sequel to the 2007 film "Taare Zameen Par", which focussed on raising awareness about autism and psychiatric disability in children.

Talking about “Sky Force”, the film centred around India's first airstrike at the Sargodha airbase of Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. It also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.It is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani.

“Sky Force” was theatrically released on 24 January, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. It received generally positive reviews from critics but had cold box-office returns.

