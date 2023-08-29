Geetika Srivastava likely to be 1st woman charge d'affaires in Indian mission in Islamabad

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) A senior official in the external affairs ministry is likely to be the next charge d'affaires in the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, according to reports.The reports said that Geetika Srivastava, currently joint secretary (Indo-Pacific) in the Ministry of External Affairs, is likely to hold the post, which may make her the first woman diplomat to do so.

Srivastava is a 2005 batch IFS officer, and has served in the Indian embassy in China between 2007 and 2009.

The Indian and Pakistani missions in Islamabad and New Delhi have not been headed by high commissioners since August 2019, when Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations, after abrogation of Article 370 and restructuring of J&K into two union territories by India.

