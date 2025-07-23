Ganga swells across Bihar: Flood threat rises as embankments strain under pressure

Patna, July 23 (IANS) The Ganga river has once again turned ferocious across Bihar, putting millions of people at risk as water levels continue to rise from Buxar to Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.

All 108 gates of the Farakka Barrage have been opened after the river crossed the danger mark.

By Tuesday evening, water levels of the river in Patna was recorded at 43 cm above the Farakka level and 20 cm above the danger mark, placing extreme pressure on embankments.

The Water Resources Department has deployed 600 personnel for round-the-clock monitoring of vulnerable embankments. Over 45 engineers are conducting night patrolling to prevent breaches.

Ten districts -- Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, Vaishali, Samastipur, Munger, Begusarai, Katihar, Bhagalpur, and Khagaria -- are under imminent flood threat.

Heavy rainfall in Nepal has swelled the Kosi and Budhi Gandak rivers in North Bihar. Budhi Gandak is 41 cm above the danger mark in Khagaria. Kosi has crossed the red mark in Supaul and Saharsa.

Heavy rainfall in Nepal has raised water levels, with 1,10,845 cusecs of water released from the Kosi Barrage.

The Mahananda River is rising steadily, impacting eastern Bihar and the Seemanchal area.

In Bhagalpur’s Sabour, Kahalgaon, and Pirpainti, Ganga’s erosion is devouring agricultural land, while floodwaters have entered villages in Bariyarpur, Munger.

At Kahalgaon, Ganga is 26 cm above the danger mark.

Apart from the Ganga, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, and Mahananda, Gandak, Punpun, Son, Falgu, and Dardha rivers have also crossed danger marks at several places.

Relentless rains for the last 7 days have begun to expose Bihar’s fragile infrastructure. The approach road to a high-level bridge under the NABARD scheme in Lohagada, Kishanganj, has collapsed.

The Sitadhar bridge in Forbesganj has sunk, disrupting highway traffic.

Bihar now faces a double crisis -- nature’s fury threatens embankments while weak infrastructure shakes public confidence.

Officials have warned that the situation may deteriorate further in the coming days, urging residents of low-lying areas to remain alert.

