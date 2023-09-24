Four masked assailants rob jewellery shop in Delhi, police probe underway

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Four masked men barged into a jewellery shop in north Delhi and fled with a large amount of bullion and cash, police said on Sunday, adding that teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify and arrest the criminals.

The incident occurred in Pushpanjali Enclave of Pitampura area on Friday.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), Praveen Gupta, a resident of the same locality, reported that on Friday, he was present in his shop with his father and employee named Bajrang, who had been working with them for two decades. At around 4 p.m., Praveen's father left for home, leaving him to handle the shop.

Around 7 p.m., an individual wearing a mask and helmet entered the shop. "As this individual entered, three other men, also wearing helmets and concealing their faces, forced their way into the shop," the complainant said.

In response to the escalating situation, Gupta sought refuge in the locker room and secured its door from within.

"The accused repeatedly pounded on his door and allegedly issued threats of severe consequences," the FIR read.

After some time, Bajrang knocked on the door and informed Gupta that the assailants had robbed the shop, taking gold, silver, approximately Rs 75,000 in cash, a car key, and a mobile phone before making their escape.

A senior police official said that the FIR under Sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Vijay Vihar police station and a probe is underway.

