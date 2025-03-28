Four foreign nationals among five injured in Amsterdam stabbing: Police

The Hague, March 28 (IANS) Four of the five people injured in a stabbing incident in the Netherlands capital of Amsterdam are foreign nationals, Dutch police said.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon.

One suspect has been arrested after the incident on Thursday near the central Dam Square.

The victims include a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man, both American; a 26-year-old man from Poland; a 73-year-old woman from Belgium; and a 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam, according to a police statement.

The attack occurred near Sint Nicolaasstraat in the city centre.

Authorities arrested a male suspect shortly after the incident with the assistance of bystanders.

The suspect, who sustained a leg injury, was taken to the hospital.

The Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said a police investigation was "in full swing" and authorities hoped to uncover more details of what happened soon.

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and loved ones," she added.

"The motive behind the attack is currently unclear and under investigation. Police are considering the possibility that the suspect may have randomly targeted victims, but the exact motive remains unknown," the police statement said.

Police said just before 15:30 local time (14:30 GMT) emergency services received several reports of a stabbing incident.

Officers then quickly arrived at the scene and found five injured people at various locations in and around Sint Nicolaasstraat in the centre of the city, police said.

Authorities cordoned-off a large area around the Royal Palace in the central Dam Square, where an emergency helicopter landed.

Police had earlier given a toll of four seriously wounded, but confusion appeared to have resulted from the fact the suspect himself was also hurt.

"Update: in the stabbing incident this afternoon, there were not four but five people wounded. In addition, the suspect himself is also injured," Amsterdam police said in a statement on X.

Dam Square is an area popular with tourists visiting the Dutch capital. It is in the historic centre of the city and includes landmarks such as the Royal Palace.

Authorities have urged anyone with footage of the incident to share it with investigators.

