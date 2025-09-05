Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix to run on calendar until 2035

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Formula 1, on Friday, announced a landmark extension that will keep the Monaco Grand Prix on the calendar until 2035.

The deal builds on the existing agreement with the Automobile Club of Monaco, which had been due to run through 2031.

Since its first inclusion in F1’s inaugural season in 1950, the Monte Carlo race has stood as the jewel in the crown of the World Championship. The narrow 3.3-kilometre street circuit demands supreme skill and concentration from drivers, while its glamour and setting in the heart of the Mediterranean make it one of the most famous sporting spectacles in the world.

“The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of the sport, so I’m delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035,” said F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali. “It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world’s most glamorous Principality.

“I would like to say a special thank you to His Royal Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in securing the long-term future of this historic partnership.”

His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, hailed the renewal as a continuation of the Principality’s deep-rooted sporting tradition. “The renewal of the Monaco Grand Prix until 2035 is in keeping with a sporting and historical tradition to which the Principality remains deeply attached,” he said.

“I can only welcome this renewed commitment, which is testament to our collective success, the excellence of our collaboration with Formula 1, and the unique place that Monaco occupies in the international motorsport landscape.”

Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco, expressed his gratitude and underlined the significance of the new deal. “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco for his unwavering support, as well as to Stefano Domenicali for his continued trust,” Boeri said.

“The Automobile Club de Monaco is delighted with this four-year extension, which reflects the strong and enduring relationship between Formula 1 and the Principality of Monaco. This agreement reaffirms, more than ever, our commitment to delivering an exceptional, unmatched, and world-renowned race weekend to the passionate fans who travel from all over the globe to attend the Monaco Grand Prix, first held in 1929.

“I would also like to acknowledge the outstanding work of the F1 community and all the volunteers, as well as that of the Monegasque institutions, whose involvement is essential to the success of this extraordinary event.”

The Monaco Grand Prix continues to deliver moments of history. In 2024, Charles Leclerc became the first-ever Monegasque driver to win his home race, while in 2025 Lando Norris claimed his maiden Monaco victory.

Multiple champions Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have all triumphed here, joining legends such as Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda, Sir Jackie Stewart and Graham Hill.

