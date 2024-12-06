Formula 1 extends Chinese Grand Prix contract until 2030

Shanghai, Dec 6 (IANS) Formula 1 has announced a five-year extension of the Chinese Grand Prix, ensuring the iconic Shanghai International Circuit will remain on the calendar through the 2030 season.

The announcement follows Formula 1’s successful return to Shanghai in 2024 after a five-year hiatus. The event attracted a staggering 200,000 fans and witnessed Max Verstappen dominate the Sprint and the main Grand Prix, cementing the race as one of the season’s highlights.

Since its inaugural race in 2004, won by Rubens Barrichello, the 5.45km Shanghai International Circuit has been celebrated for its unique layout and technical challenges, its distinct corners, such as the tightening sequence of Turns 1 and 2 and the high-speed, high-g Turns 7 and 8, are loved by drivers and deliver thrilling on-track action.

The circuit has produced 10 different winners over the years, with Lewis Hamilton’s six victories and Fernando Alonso’s two being standout performances among current drivers.

The contract extension comes as Formula 1 enjoys unprecedented growth in China. The fanbase has soared to over 150 million, with more than half of these fans beginning their F1 journey in the past four years. Notably, women make up 50% of this audience, showcasing the sport's broadening appeal.

Viewership figures highlight this surge in interest, with TV audiences in 2024 rising by 39% compared to the 2023 season average. On social media, Formula 1 has added over a million followers across platforms such as Weibo, WeChat, Toutiao, and Douyin, bringing its total Chinese digital audience to 4.4 million.

The Chinese Grand Prix will feature prominently on the 2025 calendar, scheduled for March 21-23 as the season’s second round. It will also host the year’s first Sprint event, as well as the inaugural round of the F1 Academy, further boosting the weekend’s significance.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, expressed his excitement: “Our return to China this season for the first time since 2019 was a fantastic moment for the sport, and it is incredible to see the levels of support that we enjoy in the country continuing to grow year-on-year. Shanghai is an incredible city, and the racetrack is a wonderful test for our drivers, so I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue its successful partnership with the Chinese Grand Prix for a further five years.”

Guo Jianfei, Chairman of Shanghai Jiushi (Group) Co., Ltd., the event promoter, echoed this enthusiasm: “For many years, Jiushi Group and our subsidiary, Juss Sports, have always adhered to our original intention to strive for excellence in event organization, and this renewal is a testament to that. Looking ahead, we will continue to work closely with all partners, further strengthen our engagement with international audiences through the event platform, and consistently improve the event quality.”

