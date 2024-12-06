Samaira Hullur: India's Youngest Commercial Pilot at 18

Samaira Hullur, the Karnataka girl who has gone up the skies as the youngest commercial pilot at 18. Samaira started her sky-surfing journey during her teens and her determination will be an inspiration to one and all.

Samaira's interest in flying began when she was 12 years old. Her parents, Amin Hallur and his wife, took her on a helicopter ride during the Bijapur Utsav celebrations. As they soared above the city, Samaira was captivated by the pilot's skills and the thrill of flying. She turned to her parents and exclaimed, "I want to become a pilot!"

Samaira's parents, though shocked by her aspiration, supported her dream. They enrolled her in the Vinod Yadav Aviation Academy in New Delhi, where she completed her theoretical training. However, she had to wait until she turned 18 to appear for the Radio Transmission Technology paper, a mandatory exam for commercial pilots.

After theoretical training, Samaira joined the Karwar Aviation Academy in Maharashtra for flight experience. She completed six months of training with 200 hours of flying time, including night flying and multi-engine training.

At just 18 years of age, Samaira became a commercial pilot. She has emerged as a role model for girls in North Karnataka, who usually are not given importance for education.

Professor Karkare from the Akka Mahadevi University of Bijapur said Samaira's achievement is evidence of their dedication and perseverance towards success. "Her victory will inspire many young girls from North Karnataka to reach out to their dreams, and it feels proud to have one of them as a role model."

Samaira's journey is inspirational to so many, and her story is a reminder that nothing is impossible when one is determined and works for it. With the wings that she is spreading and flying into the skies, she embodies the spirit of adventure and exploration that defines our generation.

Samaira Hallur is the epitome of the extraordinary achievements possible with passion and dedication. Her inspiring story will motivate young minds to reach for the skies and we eagerly await whatever the future promises for this talent-laden young pilot.

