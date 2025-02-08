Former Uttarakhand CM’s Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’s daughter duped in lieu of film offer

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) A case of fraud has come to light pertaining to Aarushi Nishank, the daughter of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Aarushi has been said to be duped in lieu of a film. She was asked to pay Rs 5 crore for a film role, and was told that she would earn 3 times the returns once the movie is made. Chuffed with the offer, Aarushi paid around Rs 4 crore.

Aarushi Nishank alleged that the accused told her that this investment will give 20 percent profit to her firm, which will be around Rs 15 crores. Both of them told Aarushi that she will finalise the script of her important role on her own and will cast her in the role as per their satisfaction. The accused even told Aarushi that if she is not satisfied with her role, then her money will be returned with 15 percent annual interest.

However, she neither got the role nor got her money back. When there was no result for a long time, Aarushi realised the fraud. She filed a case in Kotwali city of Dehradun. Police have started an investigation and are looking for the culprits. A case has been registered against Manasi Varun and Varun Pramod, both residents of Mumbai.

Reportedly, both the film producers published and circulated fake photographs of the film team on the official page of Mini Films Pvt Ltd, from which the photograph of Aarushi Nishank was removed and cropped with the intent to commit fraud. After all this, when Aarushi asked for her money back, both the film producers through various means threatened to kill her, defame her family in the society, as per her complaint.

