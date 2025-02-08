Former AAP leader Mayank Gandhi welcomes Delhi poll results, slams Kejriwal’s leadership

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mayank Gandhi, one of the party’s founding members, has welcomed the Delhi poll results, where the BJP is poised to form the next government. He criticised AAP’s governance and accused its leadership of misleading the public with false promises and wild allegations.

Talking to IANS, Gandhi said: “For a long time, we have seen that AAP indulges in grand rhetoric but fails to deliver on the ground. Making false allegations is in their DNA. I, too, was once deceived by their narrative, but I later realised the reality and distanced myself from the party. Unfortunately, the people of Delhi remained trapped in their web of lies. They promised to clean the Yamuna but never did. They spoke about improving infrastructure, yet the roads remain in poor condition. Their sole political strategy has been to abuse others and make wild allegations. But today, the people have seen through all this, and the illusion has shattered.”

Reflecting on his personal experience with AAP, Mayank Gandhi remarked, “I fell for Kejriwal’s lies, but my eyes opened in 2015. It took the people of Delhi a little longer to realise the truth, but now Kejriwal’s return to power is impossible.”

He drew parallels between the public sentiment in 2015 and the present election, emphasising that just as voters had turned against the Congress then, they have now rejected AAP now.

“In 2015, when I campaigned, I sensed public anger against the Congress. Recently, when I visited Delhi, I saw the same anger directed at AAP. That anger has now been translated into these election results,” he told IANS.

Recalling a conversation with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Gandhi said, “Sisodia once told me jokingly that some people make history while others write it. Today, I remind him that the history I have written has revealed the extent of the damage AAP has caused to the country.”

Mayank Gandhi also questioned the party’s ethical decline, pointing to the controversy surrounding the alleged luxury renovations of Kejriwal’s residence. “I was a founding member of AAP and defended the party on multiple fronts. But when the controversy over the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ broke out, I was left speechless. How could I possibly justify such extravagance?” he asked.

He accused AAP of betraying its founding principles, stating that the party had started as an ideological alternative but eventually became just another political entity. “We did not enter politics merely as an electoral option but as a movement built on principles. However, after 2015, when we expanded into Punjab and began compromising on our values, the ideological foundation crumbled, and AAP turned into just another political party. When it comes to deceit and corruption, AAP has now surpassed even the most traditional political parties. Today, its true face stands exposed,” he told IANS.

Mentioning the alleged excise policy scam, the reported assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal inside Kejriwal’s residence, and the controversies surrounding the CM's house, Gandhi said, “These are not minor issues that can be justified or brushed under the carpet.”

He also accused Kejriwal of being an autocratic leader who resisted internal dissent. “Kejriwal believes he is unparalleled. He always used to say he didn’t want independent-minded people in the party -- only those who would blindly agree with him. Anyone who challenged his views was sidelined or expelled. However such leadership tactics cannot sustain a political party for long. True leadership involves listening to diverse opinions,” he told IANS.

“I have spoken to many senior officials, and they have informed me that several major corruption cases involving Kejriwal have been kept on hold. Now, those files will gradually come out.”

Gandhi also dismissed the future of the INDIA Bloc. “The alliance was never built on a solid foundation. It was merely a strategic handshake for the elections. Once the elections were over, everyone went their separate ways. Just like AAP, the INDIA Bloc is finished,” he added.

