Football: Mumbai City sign defender Sahil Panwar on one-year deal

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) The 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) Cup winners Mumbai City FC have signed defender Sahil Panwar on a free transfer until the end of the 2024-25 season. Hailing from Dehradun, Sahil began his professional career with the Pune FC academy, earning a spot after impressing in the Subroto Cup. While with the club, Sahil also captained the U-18 side.

Later, Sahil joined FC Pune City and debuted in the ISL in January 2018. Sahil went on to play for Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC, where he established himself as a reliable defender.

In his ISL career spanning 70 appearances, the left-sided defender has recorded 88 interceptions, 230 duels won, 83 aerial duels won, and 270 recoveries. He has represented India at the U-20 level and was the team's captain during the 2017 SAFF U-18 Championship.

Sahil's addition will strengthen Mumbai City's defense and provide valuable depth and options across the backline.

"I am thrilled to join Mumbai City FC, a club with a rich history and strong ambitions that it fulfills season after season. I am grateful for the opportunity provided to me, and I am committed to working hard to contribute to the club’s success. I look forward to meeting my new teammates, Coach Petr Kratky, and the amazing fanbase of the club," the defender said in a statement.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said: "Sahil Panwar has been one of the most consistent defenders in the league for a while. His valuable experience and abilities will help us reach our goals. We have seen him play, and his qualities at the back will be crucial for us next season.

We look forward to having him here and working with him."

