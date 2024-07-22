Football: Chelsea sign American wingback Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United

London, July 22 (IANS) Former English champions Chelsea have announced the signing of United States international Caleb Wiley, the left-back joining the Blues from MLS side Atlanta United. They have signed a six-year contract, with a club option for a further year, at Stamford Bridge.

The young wingback has been signed for a transfer fee reported to be around 8.5 million Euros and is expected to be loaned out to Ligue 1 side, Strasbourg for the 19-year-old’s development before hopefully integrating him into the side in the coming years given his loan period proves to be successful.

Wiley joined Atlanta’s academy at 11 years of age and progressed through the club’s youth set-up and spent the 2020 and 2021 campaigns representing Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship.

The 19-year-old made the step up to Atlanta’s first team ahead of the 2022 season and enjoyed a memorable debut as he netted in a 3-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City. He would feature on 25 further occasions during his maiden campaign.

Having established himself at senior level, Wiley was afforded 36 appearances during the 2023 season and made his USMNT debut in October 2023 in a 1-1 draw against Mexico. He has again been a regular for Atlanta this term, with 23 appearances made across all competitions.

Wiley is currently with the U.S. Men’s Soccer Team in Paris as they prepare to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games.

