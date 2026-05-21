Hyderabad Gets a Taste of Authentic Mumbai Street Food

For many in Mumbai, Shiv Sagar is not merely a restaurant chain but part of the city’s food memory. From buttery pav bhaji after late-night outings to towering faloodas shared during family dinners, the vegetarian brand has long occupied a familiar space in the city’s dining culture. Now, after more than four decades of building a loyal following in Maharashtra, Shiv Sagar has made its entry into Hyderabad with a new outlet in Jubilee Hills.

The expansion reflects a growing trend of legacy Mumbai food brands looking beyond their home market and tapping into Hyderabad’s increasingly cosmopolitan dining scene, where regional street-food cultures and nostalgic comfort foods continue to find audiences.

From Udupi Roots to Multi-Cuisine Pioneer

Founded in 1981 by entrepreneur Shankar Rama Poojary, Shiv Sagar emerged during a period when vegetarian dining in many Indian cities was still dominated by traditional Udupi-style eateries serving South Indian staples such as idli, dosa and upma.

Industry observers say Shiv Sagar was among the early restaurant chains to bridge the gap between casual street food and organised family dining. At a time when dishes like pav bhaji, Indo-Chinese snacks and faloodas were largely associated with standalone stalls or local eateries, the brand brought them into air-conditioned restaurant spaces catering to middle-class urban families.

That shift helped popularise the idea of multi-cuisine vegetarian restaurants, a format that later became common across Indian cities.

Pav Bhaji Remains the Core Identity

Despite menu expansions over the years, Shiv Sagar’s identity continues to revolve around its Mumbai-style pav bhaji — a rich, buttery version slow-cooked on large tavas and served with toasted pav.

The restaurant also built a cult following for its distinctly desi-style pizzas layered with Amul cheese, along with Chinese Bhel, Chilli Idli, faloodas and thick milkshakes that became staples for generations of customers.

Food historians note that many such dishes represent a uniquely Indian urban dining evolution, where global influences were adapted into local vegetarian comfort food formats.

Why Hyderabad?

Hyderabad’s restaurant market has changed significantly over the past decade, with diners increasingly embracing regional Indian brands alongside international chains. From Mumbai sandwich outlets to Bengaluru café brands, the city has become a testing ground for food concepts rooted in nostalgia and regional familiarity.

Shiv Sagar’s arrival in Jubilee Hills places it in one of Hyderabad’s most competitive food districts, where established fine-dining spaces coexist with fast-growing casual dining brands and experimental cafés.

While the menu continues to feature the restaurant’s traditional Mumbai favourites, the Hyderabad outlet is also expected to adapt offerings to suit local preferences and changing consumer tastes.

Legacy Brands Banking on Familiarity

The Hyderabad launch also highlights how older restaurant brands are repositioning themselves for younger audiences without abandoning the flavours that built their identity.

Unlike newer food startups driven by trends and social-media appeal, Shiv Sagar’s strength lies in familiarity — the kind built over decades through repeat customers, family outings and comfort-food associations.

In an era dominated by fusion menus and constantly shifting food trends, the brand’s expansion suggests there is still strong demand for legacy dining experiences rooted in nostalgia, consistency and recognisable flavours.