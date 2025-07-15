FM College student suicide: Oppn to observe 'Odisha Bandh' on July 17 demanding justice for victim

Bhubaneswar, July 15 (IANS) The unfortunate self-immolation by Soumyashree Bisi, a B.Ed student at FM Autonomous College in Balasore, has triggered massive political outrage in Odisha, with the Opposition Congress and seven other political parties declaring that they would observe a statewide ‘Odisha Bandh’ on July 17 demanding justice for the deceased girl.

While making the announcement, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das said the bandh is being supported by all Opposition parties and like-minded organisations.

“This is not about politics, this is about standing with our daughters. Every school, college, and university is at risk if we don't act now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Odisha government accusing it of shielding the criminals.

“The death of a daughter fighting for justice in Odisha is no less than a murder by the BJP's system. That brave student raised her voice against sexual harassment - but instead of delivering justice, she was threatened, tormented, and repeatedly humiliated,” said LoP Gandhi.

He further alleged that those in power who were supposed to protect her, kept harassing her.

“As always, the BJP's system continued to shield the accused - and forced an innocent daughter to set herself on fire. This is not suicide; it is an organised murder by the system. Modi ji, whether in Odisha or Manipur - the daughters of the nation are burning, breaking, and dying. And you remain silent. The country doesn't need your silence; it needs answers. India's daughters need safety and justice,” added LoP Gandhi.

The Opposition Congress party is also planning candlelight marches across the state in memory of the student and to seek justice.

Das demanded immediate arrest of all those responsible, including administrative heads and college authorities, and called for a High Court-monitored judicial enquiry into the incident.

