Five Amarnath Yatris injured in road accident in J&K’s Udhampur

Jammu, July 12 (IANS) Five Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were injured on Wednesday in a road accident in J&K's Udhampur district.

Police said a car carrying the five pilgrims belonging to Uttar Pradesh went out of the driver's control at Samroli in the district and hit the road divider.

"The injured pilgrims have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

They were on their way to Baltal base camp when the accident took place," police said.

