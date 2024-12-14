Female participation in govt’s vocational training initiative sees 20 pc rise

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) initiative of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has seen female participation in vocational training rose from 12 per cent in 2017-18 to 20 per cent in 2022-23.

According to Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE), the initiative has focused on strengthening the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) ecosystem across the country.

“Under STRIVE, financial support has been provided to enhance the capacity of ITIs in various states and union territories, said Tiwari, adding that the initiative has achieved a utilisation rate of over 92 per cent of the funds allocated to implementing agencies.

“STRIVE has contributed to improving the ITI system. It has enhanced vocational training infrastructure and addressed key gaps, leading to better outcomes for students and stakeholders,” said Tiwari at the event, attended by World Bank representatives and officials from partnering state governments.

The STRIVE project, supported by the World Bank, achieved milestones during its seven-year implementation. By fostering industry partnerships, the project aimed to enhance apprenticeship opportunities and collaboration across sectors.

Capacity-building programmes for ITI trainers were introduced to improve teaching methodologies and learning outcomes.

The initiative also recorded a 35 per cent compliance rate in tracking on-the-job training (OJT). Furthermore, 15 states successfully reduced trainer vacancies, and nine states developed career progression policies for trainers, guided by a model policy prepared by the Directorate General of Training (DGT).

“The implementation of STRIVE has identified areas for further improvement. The recent budget announcement for the revival of it is through the hub-and-spoke model is a step in the right direction,” said Tiwari.

The STRIVE initiative has laid the groundwork for strengthening India’s vocational training ecosystem, according to the ministry.

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.