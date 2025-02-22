Nandini Gupta to Represent India at 72nd Miss World in Hyderabad

India will host the 72nd Miss World Pageant in 2025, with Telangana as the venue. The prestigious international beauty contest will take place from May 7 to May 31, with Hyderabad hosting the grand opening and the finale. This marks a significant moment for India, reaffirming its influence on the global stage.

The Miss World Organization officially announced Telangana as the host state, with Julia Morley, Chairperson of Miss World, expressing excitement. She thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his support and vision, stating, “We are thrilled to bring the 72nd Miss World Festival to Telangana, a land where tradition meets modernity.”

Telangana was chosen for its reputation as a safe, tourist-friendly destination with a rich cultural heritage. Hyderabad, known for its hospitality and vibrant lifestyle, will serve as the main venue for key events. Various locations across the state will also host segments of the pageant, giving global audiences a glimpse of Telangana’s diverse charm.

Nandini Gupta, the winner of Femina Miss India World 2023, will represent India at the competition. The 21-year-old from Rajasthan impressed judges with her intelligence, elegance, and confidence in the national contest held in Imphal, Manipur, on April 15, 2023.

Ms. Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to the Telangana Government for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Affairs, welcomed the event, saying, “Telangana is proud to host the 72nd Miss World, celebrating beauty, culture, and tradition.”

Miss World is one of the oldest and most prestigious international beauty pageants, first held in the UK in 1951. It was founded by Eric Morley, and after his passing in 2000, his wife, Julia Morley, took over as chairperson. This will be a historic event for Telangana, bringing global recognition and tourism opportunities to the state while showcasing India’s cultural richness to the world.