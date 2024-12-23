Excited Newcastle hoping to ‘enjoy’ difficult festive fixtures

Newcastle, Dec 23 (IANS) Premier League clubs are gearing up for the festive period which is one of the most exerting in the footballing calendar. In-form Newcastle United side will be hoping to continue their winning momentum as they face a treacherous run which includes games against Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Head coach Eddie Howe has displayed full confidence in his team as they come into the boxing day fixture against Villa having scored eight goals in their last two fixtures.

“Every reason for us to be excited about those games [against Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur], I have been really pleased with how we have played in recent games, and I think we need to take that into the next week. We have some brilliant games on paper for everyone to attack and enjoy.

“When you are playing at home over the festive period, these games are brilliant things to be a part of. So, yeah, we are looking forward to the game. When you perform and play well, you want the games to come to you,” said Howe in a press conference.

The Magpies welcome Villa to St. James' Park on Thursday looking to continue their fine recent run which has seen them win their last three games in all competitions, scoring 11 and conceding just one in the process.

Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Ipswich Town, inspired by a hat-trick from Alexander Isak, was their latest convincing triumph, meaning they go into the clash with Villa, who beat Manchester City at the weekend, full of confidence.

“We had two games against Aston Villa last season. This will be a really good challenge for us. I think they have good depth in their squad, they have some really good players. Their style is very difficult to play against, very well coached, very well drilled,” he added.

