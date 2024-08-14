Ex-England footballer reveals match-fixing approaches to top Premier League players: Report

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Former England footballer Moses Swaibu, who once served time for his involvement in match-fixing, has come forward with alarming claims that at least five Premier League players have been approached by match-fixers.

Swaibu, who was convicted in 2015 for conspiracy to commit bribery following an undercover investigation by The Telegraph, has since turned his life around and now works to educate young footballers about the dangers of gambling and match-fixing.

Between 2015 and 2019, he collaborated with the Premier League and Football Association (FA) to deliver integrity workshops aimed at protecting the next generation of players from falling into the same traps he once did.

During these sessions, Swaibu says he was confided in by several players, some of whom revealed they had been approached by match-fixers outside their training grounds or in London casinos, according to a Telegraph report.

"The players told me they gamble. They say, 'I gamble because we're sponsored by a gambling company, so why can't I do it?" Swaibu was quoted in the report.

Swaibu also recounted how players confided in him about the pressure they faced from match-fixers. "Players actually turned to me on a few occasions and said, 'I’ve been approached by match fixers outside my training ground', or 'I’ve gone out where players do in London, gone to the casinos, and they’re like, yeah, this Asian person’s approached me" he added.

In response to Swaibu's claims, the FA emphasised the importance of maintaining the integrity of English football.

"The integrity of English football, across all levels of the game, is of paramount importance. Gambling on football by professional players is strictly prohibited, and each season we deliver bespoke education to all professional clubs and players with key information and advice on the risks of betting and match-fixing in football, " the statement from FA was quoted by The Telegraph.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.