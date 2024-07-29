Ex-encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma’s wife joins Shiv Sena, may contest polls

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Former Mumbai Police 'encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma’s wife Swikruti Sharma along with her two daughters Ankita and Nikita joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena here on Monday, months ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Swikruti runs a non-governmental organisation by the name of PS Foundation.

CM Shinde welcomed them into the party fold as he hailed PS Foundation’s work, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister also promised that the state government would address the various issues prevailing in the western suburb of Andheri.

Sources said Swikruti may contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Andheri East on a Shiv Sena ticket. The constituency is currently represented by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Rutuja Latke.

Pradeep Sharma, who was one of the 10 persons arrested in 2023 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the 'Antilia' terror threat case and the murder of Mansukh Hiren, had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Assembly elections on a Shiv Sena (united) ticket from the Nalasopara constituency against Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) founder Hitendra Thakur.

In May this year, the Supreme Court granted bail to Sharma in the 2006 Lakhanbhaiya fake police encounter case.

