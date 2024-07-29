Crazy Rambo should become a big hit: Hero Ashwin Babu at the title launch event 

The ultimate mass masala entertainer, “Crazy Rambo”, produced under the banner of Saptaswa Productions and directed by Harish Madhu Reddy with Shammu in the title role, had a grand title launch with a pooja ceremony. The event was graced by hero Ashwin Babu as the chief guest.

This film promises to be a roller-coaster ride filled with comedy, action, drama, and romance. Shammu will be seen in a captivating role as Rambo, and the movie’s screenplay, dialogues, and music are expected to offer a remarkable cinematic experience.

At the title launch, Ashwin Babu remarked, “The title ‘Crazy Rambo’ is very intriguing. I sincerely hope the movie lives up to its name and becomes a great success. Best wishes to the entire team!”

Shammu, speaking about his role, shared, “This is my third film, and I’m thrilled to work on my brother's production. The story of ‘Crazy Rambo’ is excellent and promises to entertain everyone.”

Producer and music director Rap Rock Shakeel added, “I was very impressed when director Madhu shared the story with me. I wanted to make my younger brother a hero, and this film has fantastic content. It will definitely entertain all audiences.”

The music is composed by Rap Rock Shakeel, and the cinematography is handled by Jaipal Reddy.

The shooting of “Crazy Rambo” will commence soon, with more details to be announced by the makers.