Even after poll setbacks, CWC backs Rahul's push for caste census and reservation reforms

New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) The Congress Working Committee (CWC) held discussions on various matters on Friday and adopted a resolution expressing concern over the alleged compromise of the integrity of the electoral process. The resolution stated that the party would soon launch a movement in response.

The CWC, convened during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, also flayed the Central government for its "stubborn refusal" to hold immediate discussions on critical issues, such as the violence in Manipur, incidents in Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), and certain matters related to a group. The committee called for a debate on the "systematic attempts by the BJP to stoke communal tensions in various states", particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

In addition, the CWC reiterated its commitment to pushing its core agenda, which includes advocating for a caste census, removing the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs, addressing the "rising monopolies in the economy" fuelled by political patronage, and tackling issues like inflation and growing unemployment.

The CWC discussed the challenges faced by the Indian National Congress following the results of the four assembly elections. The overwhelming victory of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad by-election has generated a massive wave of enthusiasm among the party workers especially, as well among the wider public, says the CWC.

The CWC thanked the people of Jharkhand for the decisive mandate they have given the JMM, INC and other INDIA parties.

"They have resoundingly rejected the dangerously divisive and poisonously polarising campaign of the BJP spearheaded by the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, the CM of Assam and the former CM of Madhya Pradesh," said the resolution.

The CWC also thanked the people of J&K for the confidence they have placed in the NC-INC alliance in such a clear manner.

While accepting that the party's own performance should have been better, it will continue to press for the restoration of full-fledged statehood to J&K, says the resolution.

The CWC also acknowledged that the party's performance in Haryana fell short of expectations.

The Indian National Congress (INC) should have formed the government in the state with a convincing margin, but this was not the case. The resolution stated that electoral malpractices influencing the results in the state had been overlooked.

The resolution addressed the party's performance in Maharashtra, along with that of its MVA allies, which was described as inexplicable and shocking. The outcome of the elections in the state seemed beyond normal understanding and appeared to be a clear case of targeted manipulation, it says.

The CWC called upon the INC’s organisation at all levels to summon the maximum strength and resilience at this juncture.

"There is no reason to get disheartened or panic. We must persevere with renewed determination and resolve. Unity and discipline are called for now more than ever before."

According to the resolution, the issues the party placed before the people during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the Lok Sabha election campaign are "the issues of daily concern to the people of our country".

"The party must keep reinforcing its narrative. This includes caste census to ensure full social justice, removal of the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBCs, control of growing monopolies in the economy through political patronage and continuing price rise and growing unemployment," says the CWC.

The CWC in resolution believes that the integrity of the entire electoral process is being severely compromised.

Free and fair elections is a Constitutional mandate that is being called into serious question by the partisan functioning of the Election Commission. Increasing sections of society are becoming frustrated and deeply apprehensive. The Congress will take these public concerns as a national movement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.