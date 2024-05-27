Euro 2024: Dutch midfielder Marten De Roon to miss Euros following injury

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Marten De Roon has officially announced that he will not be joining the Dutch National team for the upcoming European Championship (Euro 2024). The defensive midfielder was instrumental in Atalata’s season and got injured during the Coppa Italia final loss against Juventus.

Despite De Roon’s absence, Atalanta beat an unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen side 3-0 in the final of the Europa League thanks to a hattrick by Ademola Lookman. “I can’t imagine I’ve had a week in my career or life that has had so many ups and downs. Lost the Coppa Italia, couldn’t play the final, win the Europa League. In that last euphoric state, I spent a lot of time with the medical staff: it turns out I can’t play the Euros,” read the tweet posted by De Roon on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Netherlands will face Canada and Iceland in two friendlies before turning their attention to the European championship where they are drawn in Group D.

Getting through Group D will not be an easy task especially considering they will be facing powerhouses France and two very solid teams in Poland and Austria. “I will get over it, I will watch the squad and my friends as a fan, but for now it’s a very tough day. Hup Holland, hup,” added the 33-year-old.

