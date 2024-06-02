Escalation in BFI vs INBL legal conflict: Basketball community awaits outcome of legal proceedings

Bengaluru, June 2 (IANS) As the legal battle has intensified between the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the Indian National Basketball League (INBL), the sport's community is eagerly awaiting the outcome of these proceedings.

Following BFI's new tender notice for ‘National Star Basketball Leagues’, INBL obtained an interim order from the Karnataka Civil Court on May 28, preventing BFI from opening bids until June 10.

The legal dispute began with BFI's petition to the Delhi High Court, resulting in a May 9 order restricting INBL from using terms like "India", "Indian Team", and "Select Indian Team" for its May 10 exhibition match.

Despite the match proceeding, INBL was required to deposit Rs 5 crores and was barred from further matches. The court will revisit the matter on July 29, with INBL anticipating a favourable ruling to proceed with its Pro League in August.

The Delhi High Court has mandated INBL to deposit Rs 5 crores with BFI and has prohibited it from conducting matches, while BFI is restrained from opening new tender bids.

INBL, established in collaboration with the previous BFI administration, is now under scrutiny from the new BFI leadership that took control in 2023. The current regime argues that the agreement with INBL is invalid and seeks to establish its own leagues.

