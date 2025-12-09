Yash’s Toxic: 100 Days to Go — New Poster Drops; Releasing March 19, 2026

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have officially kicked off the countdown to its grand release on March 19, 2026, with exactly 100 days remaining. The film, already one of the most anticipated releases of 2026, continues to generate buzz with each update.

To heighten the excitement, the team has revealed a powerful new poster showcasing Rocking Star Yash in an intense avatar. In the poster, Yash presents a sexy, rugged look while posing in a bloody bathtub, flexing his chiselled biceps. Although his face is not visible, he gazes outside, illuminated by a streak of light. His body is adorned with tattoos, delivering a perfect badass vibe that hints at his character. Fans have been eagerly praising this striking image.

Toxic is set to release during a significant festive period, overlapping with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid, which offers a strong four-day holiday box-office window.

Along with the poster, the team spotlighted the accomplished technicians shaping the film’s ambitious vision. The cinematography is led by National Award winner Rajeev Ravi, while the music is composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his previous collaboration with Yash on KGF. Ujwal Kulkarni oversees the editing, and TP Abid is in charge of production design. Bringing an international touch, Hollywood action director JJ Perry—celebrated for his work on John Wick along with National award winning action director Anbariv have crafted some of the film’s most significant action sequences.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more. The film is being produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.