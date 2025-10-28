WWE RAW Results Oct 27: CM Punk, Jey Uso Clash; John Cena's Ex Nikki Bella Humiliated!

The 27 October 2025 episode of WWE Raw delivered high-octane drama with a mix of long-time rivalries reigniting and fresh tensions emerging ahead of upcoming big-ticket events.

First, the much-anticipated face-off between CM Punk and Jey Uso finally took centre-stage. Punk returned to confront Uso in escalating fashion, throwing down a gauntlet and setting the stage for a heated showdown. The interaction ended with a chaotic brawl backstage, signalling that their rivalry is far from over and likely headed toward a major match.

Meanwhile, the women’s division saw its own spotlight moment. Nikki Bella made an in-ring appearance and called out up-and-comer Roxanne Perez, challenging her attitude and claiming she wasn’t being given her due respect in the locker-room. The tension built quickly, and a tag-team match was teased for a future episode, adding fuel to the division’s competitive fire.

Tag-team action was also in play, with surprise alliances forming and old partnerships dissolving. A returning team from the NXT brand re-introduced themselves by interrupting a scheduled match, leaving Raw’s tag division in flux. The overall feeling of the show was that several storylines are converging as WWE gears up for forthcoming pay-per-view events, and the evening kept viewers guessing who will come out on top.

For Indian fans, the key takeaway is that both Punk-Uso and Bella-Perez are now locked in with serious momentum. These are rivalries that could affect title pictures and match-ups in India’s time-zone-friendly viewing hours. With international tapes delayed by a few hours, many fans may already feel the build-up and should expect major announcements in the coming weeks.

In short, Raw delivered a strong episode with storytelling depth and strong setup for bigger clashes ahead. Stay tuned if you’re following the WWE universe - the next few weeks look poised for headline matches and shifting alliances.