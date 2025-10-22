Who is Sirisha Lella? Meet Nara Rohit's Bride-to-Be and Her Family Background

The upcoming wedding of Tollywood actor Nara Rohit and his fiancée Sirisha Lella has become a talking point among fans and industry insiders alike. While Rohit is a familiar name in Telugu cinema, little is known about Sirisha’s personal and professional background. Here's a closer look at the woman set to marry the actor.

Rooted in Simplicity, Raised with Values

Sirisha Lella hails from Daidapalem village in Gurajala Mandal, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. Her family later moved to Rentachintala, where her father, Nageshwar Rao, has been a dedicated farmer for over 30 years. Despite limited means, he placed a strong emphasis on education, ensuring all four of his daughters received quality schooling.

The Youngest of Four Sisters

Sirisha is the youngest in the family. Her eldest sister, Srilakshmi, works as an Anganwadi supervisor in Rentachintala. The second sister, Bhavani, is married and settled in the United States, while the third sister, Priyanka, resides in Hyderabad.

A Journey from Australia to the Silver Screen

After completing her higher education in Australia, Sirisha briefly worked there before deciding to follow her passion for acting. She returned to India and moved in with her sister Priyanka in Hyderabad to explore opportunities in the film industry.

Her dedication paid off when she landed a lead role opposite Nara Rohit in the 2019 political drama "Pratinidhi-2" — a project that would mark both a professional milestone and the beginning of a personal connection.

A Star-Studded Engagement

The couple’s engagement ceremony was a grand affair, attended by notable personalities including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, adding to the event’s prominence.

Wedding Date

Nara Rohit and Sirisha are all set to tie the knot on October 30, 2025, with the auspicious Pelli Muhurtham scheduled for 10:35 PM in Hyderabad.