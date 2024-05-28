Watch Teaser: Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD Animated Version as Bujji and Bhairava

Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD' Animated Prelude 'Bujji and Bhairava' to be Released on OTT on May 31. Watch the Teaser Video

The highly anticipated science fiction film "Kalki 2898 AD" by Nag Ashwin is generating excitement as it nears its release. At a recent promotional event in Hyderabad, Rebel Star Prabhas unveiled Bujji, the unique vehicle of his character Bhairava, further heightening fans' anticipation.

In an exciting development, it has been announced that "Kalki 2898 AD" will include an animated prelude titled "Bujji and Bhairava." This prelude is scheduled to debut on a leading OTT platform starting May 31.

The makers shared this news on Twitter along with a short teaser. The caption read, "The summer vacation still has one big surprise left. With love, Bujji and Bhairava." The teaser video shows a group of kids entering Prabhas' garage, eager to learn more about Bujji. They are impatient, having waited all summer to see "Bujji and Bhairava." In response, Prabhas reveals an anime version of Bhairava and Bujji, much to the kids' delight.

Prabhas’ custom-made vehicle, Bujji, was showcased during the recent pre-release event. The three-wheeled car, designed in Coimbatore, weighs an impressive 6 tonnes and boasts a power of 94 kW and a 47-kWh battery. In the movie, this futuristic vehicle is built by Prabhas' character, Bhairava, who is voiced by actress Keerthy Suresh.

"Kalki 2898 AD" features an impressive cast, including Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Pasupathy. The film is set to hit theatres on June 27.