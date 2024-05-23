Watch: Ram Charan Family Returns After Muscat Trip

Pan-Indian superstar Ram Charan along with his wife Upasana Konidela and daughter Klin Kaara returned from a short business trip to Muscat, Oman. The actor was seen arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

A viral fan video on Instagram captured Ram Charan and his family walking towards their vehicle at the airport. The actor led the way, surrounded by security personnel. He conversed with the flight captain before calling Upasana and Klin Kaara to join him. Airport staff warmly greeted the 'RRR' star before he headed to his car.

SHER #RamCharan 🦁 along with his Family Back to his Den Hyderabad post from the Vacation Muscat, Oman 🔥🤩🤩#GameChanger 🦁 @AlwaysRamCharan 👑 pic.twitter.com/2p90FL4OO2 — 𝐀𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐡 𝐑𝐂™ (@AlwaysAkashRC) May 22, 2024

For the airport look, Ram Charan wore a pink t-shirt with black pants, shoes, and a cap. Upasana opted for a dress and carried a yellow bag.

Upasana Konidela earlier shared pictures from their Oman trip on social media. She thanked Ram Charan for being a proud and supportive partner to take time off his busy schedule and accompany her on the business trip.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for Shankar's 'Game Changer', co-starring Kiara Advani. The film features an ensemble cast including S J Suryah, Anjali, Nassar, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, 'Game Changer' will be released in multiple languages.

Additionally, Ram Charan is working on Buchi Babu Sana's 'RC16'. Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar play lead roles. The actor has also teamed up with 'Pushpa' director Sukumar for his next venture, tentatively titled 'RC17'.