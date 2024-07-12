Watch: Fans Rush To Take Selfie with Rashmika Mandanna at Mumbai Airport

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding today, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at Mumbai Airport. Netizens are anticipating her attendance at the grand wedding.

Finally, the day has come! The much-awaited Anant Ambani—Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot today(July 12th). Since last year, this grand wedding has been the talk of the town, and the pre-wedding festivities started a few days ago. Many celebrities around the world are expected to attend the wedding in Mumbai. Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in the Mumbai airport, raising the anticipation of her attending the wedding. Fans rushed to take a selfie with the actress upon her arrival.

Watch the video:

Among the renowned celebrities attending the wedding, Rashmika Mandanna sported stylish blue denim jeans and a casual t-shirt, accessorized with glasses. The surprising news was her absence of a mask, which had previously concerned her fans. Responding to her fans, she mentioned the toll her busy schedule took on her skin and affirmed her use of masks for protection. At their request, she appeared without a mask this time.

Currently, Rashmika Mandanna is a celebrated actress in South India who is known for her exceptional talent and beauty. She is set to dazzle audiences alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2, the sequel to Pushpa, which has been eagerly awaited since its rescheduling from August to December.

The versatile actress was recently seen in Shekar Kammula's film 'Kubera', sharing screen space with Dhanush and Nagarjuna. She is actively involved in two upcoming Bollywood projects with Vicky Kaushal and Salman Khan. Additionally, she is expected to star in the National Award-winning director Rahul Ravindran's film 'Girlfriend'.