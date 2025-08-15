War 2 Opening Day Collections: Jr NTR–Hrithik Roshan Film Trails Behind Coolie at Box Office

The much-awaited War 2, starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, hit theatres worldwide yesterday with sky-high expectations. The film created buzz as it united two powerhouse performers from North and South India. However, despite the hype and a massive star cast, its opening day numbers failed to match the benchmarks set by its predecessor, War.

According to trade reports, War 2 collected approximately ₹52 crore nett on its first day—slightly lower than the ₹53 crore Day 1 earnings of War. Pre-release predictions suggested that it might even surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (₹57 crore on opening day), but the film fell short.

Industry analysts believe the underwhelming promotions and lacklustre marketing content contributed to the modest start. The film also faced stiff competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which dominated the box office in the Telugu states. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Coolie significantly dented War 2’s collections.

Adding to the challenge, War 2 received a mixed response from audiences, limiting its word-of-mouth push. With the initial buzz cooling down, all eyes are now on how the film sustains over the weekend and whether it can sail into the profit zone for its producers.