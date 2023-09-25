Vishnu Manchu’s Dream Project Kannappa's Epic Adventure Begins in New Zealand

Promising star Vishnu Manchu's dream project Kannappa's Epic Adventure Begins today in New Zealand, as they kick-started the shooting in some exotic locations.

Mukesh Kumar Singh of Maha Bharat series fame will direct and Vishnu Manchu himself will bankroll it under the banners of Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The movie will be mounted on a large scale with top-notch production and technical standards.

Rebel Star Prabhas will be playing a special role and his presence is going to be one of the major attractions of this Magnum Opus.

Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Burra Sai Madhav, and Thota Prasad are the writers for the movie. Vishnu Manchu released a statement to make the announcement of commencing the shoot. He also thanked those who lent their support in realising his dream of making Kannappa.

The statement reads: "Today, I stand in awe as the adventure of a lifetime unfolds in the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand, as we commence the shooting of 'Kannappa.' This dream has been seven years in the making, and its realization is a testament to the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvathi Devi.



The last eight months have been nothing short of a whirlwind for everyone involved in #Kannappa. Sleepless nights became the norm, festivals were momentarily forgotten, holidays became scarce, and a good, uninterrupted 5-hour sleep felt like a luxurious indulgence. The anxiety and nervousness still linger, but our spirits remain unwavering.



Seven years ago, when the eminent Mr. Tanikella Bharani first shared the concept of #Kannappa with me, I was instantly captivated by its potential. I took it upon myself to further craft and refine the story, and I cannot express enough gratitude to the incredible talents who joined me on this journey. The support of stalwarts like Sri. Parachuri Gopalakrishna Garu, Sri. Vijendra Prasad Garu, Sri. Thotapalli Sainath Garu, Sri. Thota Prasad Garu, Directors Sri. Nageshwara Reddy Garu, and Sri. Eswar Reddy Garu has been instrumental in developing a script that promises to be larger than life.

In just a few days, a 600-strong cast and crew from around the world will converge in New Zealand to bring 'Kannappa' to life. Their sacrifices, leaving behind loved ones, are a testament to their unwavering belief in this project.

The unwavering support and belief of my father, who believed in me even when I doubted myself, have been the wind beneath my wings on this incredible journey. Likewise, the encouragement of my brother Vinay has been a constant source of strength and motivation.

It brings me immense joy to reveal that 'Kannappa' boasts a stellar cast of superstars, a list we will unveil shortly. While we have tried our best to keep details under wraps, leaks are proving challenging to contain. I earnestly request all our movie fans to trust only the official announcements from the production X (Twitter) handle regarding the cast.



As we embark on this magnificent journey, we humbly ask for your love, support, and prayers. 'Kannappa' is not just a project; it's a labor of love, dedication, and unwavering belief. Our adventure begins, and together, we shall make magic happen.

