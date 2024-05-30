Viral Video: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Holding Hands on London Streets

Bollywood couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, in London, have been spotted. Katrina and Vicky were seen holding hands in a viral video shared on social media.

Soon-to-be partners, Katrina chose to stay away from the limelight and social media engagement for some time, while Vicky frequently shuttles between India and London.

In 2021, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot and are now expecting their first child, which they have yet to announce publicly.

On the professional front, Katrina's latest appearance was in "Merry Christmas," and she will star in "Chandu Champion" alongside Kartik Aaryan. Vicky, who was last seen in "Sam Bahadur," will feature in the action-packed "Singham Again," with a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.