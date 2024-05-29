Viral: Prabhas's Bujji On Streets for Kalki 2898 AD Promotions

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the upcoming pan-India film "Kalki 2898 AD" boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Amidst these stellar names, a new character, Bujji, the high-tech robocar, has emerged, captivating fans with its sleek design and advanced technology. Since its reveal, Bujji has become a sensation online, with its futuristic appeal generating immense excitement.

The film's promotion team has strategically placed Bujji at the forefront of their campaign. Its recent appearance in Hyderabad, where Prabhas drove the car, caused a massive stir. Now, Bujji has hit the streets of Chennai, further increasing its popularity with viral videos circulating on social media. To amplify the buzz, the filmmakers have planned a nationwide tour for Bujji, spanning from the northernmost regions to the southern tip of India, ensuring continued excitement leading up to the film's release.