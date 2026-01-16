Slum Dog First Look: Vijay Sethupathi-Puri Jagan's Pan India Film Glimpse Out

The highly awaited Pan-India venture #PuriSethupathi, featuring the explosive collaboration of dashing director Puri Jagannadh and powerhouse performer Vijay Sethupathi, is presently in the post-production phase, with the shooting part already wrapped up. The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Connects, along with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla of JB Mohan Pictures.

On the occasion of Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday, the makers unveiled the film’s title and first-look poster. Titled powerfully Slum Dog, with the tagline- 33 Temple Road, the first look poster features Vijay Sethupathi in a wild avatar, with disheveled hair and beard framing his intense look, donning a beggar’s outfit with a flowing scarf and boots, as he grips a massive sickle raised high amid stacks of cash fluttering chaotically in a dimly lit, fog-shrouded slum. The title and first look certainly build massive hype for this action entertainer.

Puri Jagannadh is known for reinventing his heroes with strikingly unique makeovers, and Slum Dog is no exception. Vijay Sethupathi steps into a never-before-seen avatar, playing a character unlike anything, he has attempted in his career so far.

Samyuktha is the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the movie, while Tabu and Duniya Vijay Kumar play key roles. Expect laughs galore with Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh in hilarious roles.

National Award winner Harshavardhan Rameshwar, known for his pulsating scores in Arjun Reddy and Animal, is crafting the music for Slum Dog 33 Temple Road.

The film is set for a grand Pan-India release across five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.