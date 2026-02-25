Vijay Deverakonda’s Mom Gives Rashmika a Cherished Family Gift at Sangeet in Udaipur

The wedding festivities of South Indian stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have started in full swing, culminating in a lively sangeet ceremony where tradition and emotion mingled beautifully. A standout moment came when Vijay’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, gifted Rashmika a treasured set of heirloom bangles — a customary symbol of love and familial acceptance ahead of their marriage.

Held at the elegant ITC Mementos resort, the sangeet also featured festive activities, music and dance, all part of the multi-day celebrations leading up to the couple’s wedding day. The heirloom bangles, passed down through generations, marked an emotional highlight that charmed guests and stirred feelings of warmth among attendees.

The couple has planned a private wedding on February 26, honoring cultural traditions and inviting only close family and friends. After the intimate ceremony in Udaipur, a larger celebration is slated for March 4 in Hyderabad.

Fans around the world continue to share their excitement online, as every moment from the “Wedding of VIROSH” unfolds with festive pomp and heartfelt family moments.