Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad Home Lights Up Amid February 26 Wedding Rumours with Rashmika

Speculation surrounding the relationship between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has resurfaced online after a recent viral video. The clip shows Vijay’s Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad illuminated with decorative lights, sparking rumours of an upcoming wedding reportedly scheduled for February 26.

The buzz intensified amid reports suggesting the actors may be planning a private ceremony in Udaipur. However, neither Vijay nor Rashmika has issued any official confirmation regarding the wedding claims.

Alleged Wedding Invitation Circulates Online

Adding to the frenzy, an unverified wedding invitation purportedly belonging to the duo has been widely shared across social media platforms. The invite claims that the wedding will take place on February 26, followed by a reception in Hyderabad on March 4.

The message, allegedly written by Vijay, invites guests to celebrate the couple’s “small and intimate ceremony” and seek their blessings as they begin a new chapter together. Despite the detailed wording, there is no confirmation about the authenticity of the invitation.

Years of Dating Rumours

Vijay and Rashmika, who starred together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have long been linked romantically. Their frequent public appearances, vacation photos and social media interactions have often fuelled speculation.

Although both actors have repeatedly described themselves as “just friends,” Rashmika has earlier referred to Vijay as a “blessing” and acknowledged his emotional support during difficult times.

For now, the wedding buzz remains unconfirmed, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an official statement.