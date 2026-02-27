Vijay Deverakonda Weds Rashmika: VIROSH Photos Go Viral

In a heartwarming real-life moment reminiscent of their on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakondaand Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026. Fondly called “Virosh” by their fans—a name the couple themselves adopted for their wedding celebrations—the duo officially began their journey as husband and wife in an intimate yet grand ceremony.

The wedding took place at the luxurious Mementos by ITC Hotels in Udaipur at 10:10 AM, in the presence of family members and close friends. The celebrations were both traditional and deeply personal.

The couple honored their cultural roots by conducting wedding rituals in two traditions. The morning ceremony followed Telugu customs, while the evening celebrations embraced the Kodava traditions of Karnataka’s Kodagu district, Rashmika’s hometown.

During the garland exchange, the bride and groom were visibly emotional, shedding tears of joy. The ceremony was marked by heartfelt smiles, emotional moments, and warm blessings from loved ones. Several celebrities extended their wishes through social media.

Soon after the ceremony, Vijay and Rashmika shared their wedding pictures online, expressing their love, trust, and affection for each other. The adorable photographs, capturing their radiant expressions, instantly filled fans with happiness.

“I Made My Best Friend My Wife”: Vijay Deverakonda

Announcing the wedding, Vijay penned an emotional note reflecting on his journey with Rashmika.

He wrote that there were days when he missed her so deeply that he felt his day would have been better if she were around. He shared that his meals would have felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from him, and his workouts would have been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with him.

He added that he realized he needed her—not just as a companion, but as someone who gives him a sense of home and calm, no matter where he is.

Concluding his heartfelt message, Vijay wrote, “I made my best friend… my wife. 26.02.2026.”

With emotions, smiles, and deep affection at the heart of their union, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding has become a celebration not just for their families, but for millions of fans who have followed their journey from friendship to love.