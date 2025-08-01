Vijay Devarakonda’s Kingdom is a Hollywood-Standard Film, Says Naga Vamshi

Despite mixed talks, Vijay Devarakonda's Kingdom has earned Rs 15 Crore at the box office on its day one of release. Addressing the media, the producer of the movie, Naga Vamshi, has made interesting comments on the movie and the reviews it had gotten. "Reviewers are saying that the second half of the movie lagged a little, but it's common for every movie. No movie will get hundred percent applause," said Naga Vamshi. He also urged the audience to watch the movie despite negative reviews about the second part and said, "The second half has come with high standards. Technically, it matches with the Hollywood range standards. If you (audience) don't like the movie, you can call and chide me." As a producer, Naga Vamshi has appreciated his movie.

But not everyone has yet to express their approval of the film. Audiences have been giving it mixed reviews. Whether the Kingdom is successful or not could not be known until Monday. Despite their complaints about the second half, moviegoers generally praise Vijay Devarakonda and Satyadev's performances. Fans also expressed their disappointment at the love song's removal from the film. In response, Naga Vamshi stated that the song had to be taken out because it was so unimportant.

Kingdom Story

Suri (Vijay Devarakonda), a constable, is the protagonist of the Kingdom's story. He searches for his brother, who left him when he was a child. A disagreement between Suri and his superiors in the department leads to an unforeseen situation where he is pushed to participate in an undercover operation. According to him, the bandit from Sri Lanka had a Shiva. As a spy, Suri must travel to Sri Lanka in order to apprehend him. Shiva's relationships with the Tribe and the Island's Tribe are essential to the narrative. Was Suri able to apprehend the mobster, and did he discover his brother? is the remainder of the tale.