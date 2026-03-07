Video: Rapappa Lyrical Song from Rakasa - Funny Take on Heartbreak

The makers of Rakasa have released the film’s first single, Rapappa, introducing audiences to a quirky musical number that blends heartbreak with humour. Sung by Ram Miriyala, composed by Anudeep Dev and penned by lyricist Raghuram, the track marks the beginning of the film’s music promotions with a lively and engaging number.

Presented as a lyrical video, Rapappa instantly stands out for its playful tone and energetic rhythm, offering a glimpse into the film’s musical style while adding fresh momentum to the growing buzz around Rakasa.

A Humorous Take on Heartbreak

What makes Rapappa distinctive is its witty lyrical structure and rhythmic wordplay. Instead of treating heartbreak with conventional melancholy, lyricist Raghuram turns it into a humorous and relatable narrative filled with clever rhymes and punchy lines.

The lyrics maintain a lively conversational flow, stacking rhyming words in quick succession to create a comic effect that mirrors the protagonist’s emotional turmoil in a light-hearted manner. Ram Miriyala’s unique vocal style further amplifies the mood, blending frustration, sarcasm and charm in equal measure.

The recurring hook — “Rapappa… Rapappa…” — functions as a catchy refrain that anchors the song and makes it instantly memorable. Choreography for the number has been designed by JD Master, adding an energetic visual layer to the composition.

Watch Rapappa Lyrical Song Here

Strong Buzz for Rākāsā

The release of Rapappa comes at a time when the film is already generating strong online engagement. The film’s title glimpse has crossed nearly 1.9 million views, while the teaser has surpassed 2.7 million views within just five days of release, reflecting growing curiosity around the project.

With the first single now out, the promotional campaign for Rākāsā has gained further momentum, offering audiences another preview of the film’s tone and entertainment quotient.

Cast and Crew

The film is headlined by Sangeeth Sobhan, who is currently enjoying success with MAD and MAD Square, alongside Nayan Sarika. The ensemble cast also features Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi and Getup Srinu.

Written and directed by Manasa Sharma, the project marks her expansion into feature filmmaking after her work as the writer and creator of Oka Chinna Family Story and director of Bench Life.

Rākāsā is produced by Niharika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures and presented by Z Studios, with Umesh Kumar Bansal serving as producer.

Technical Team and Global Release

On the technical front, the film brings together a strong creative team with cinematography by Raju Edurolu and editing by Anwar Ali, while Anudeep Dev handles the music.

The film will also have a wide overseas rollout through Atharvana Bhadrakali Pictures, which plans to release it across more than 350 theatres in key international territories including the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada and Australia. North American distribution will be handled by Prathyangira Cinemas. The film’s music is being released under the Saregama label.

With the teaser generating strong engagement and the first single Rapappa adding musical momentum, Rākāsā is steadily building anticipation ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on April 3, 2026.