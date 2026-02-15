Video: Kattalan Majako Mallika Song Out; Pushpa Fame Sunil Shines

The first song from Kattalan, the grand action thriller produced by Shareef Muhammed under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, has been released. Telugu star Sunil, already familiar to Malayali audiences through major films like Pushpa and Jailer, is the main attraction of the track. Presented as an item number, the song highlights Sunil’s energetic and powerful dance performance. Composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, the track titled Majako Mallika is written by Vinayak Shashikumar and sung by Anand Sriraj and Bhadra. It has been released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Kattalan is gearing up for a massive pan-India release on May 14, and is expected to be one of the biggest theatrical launches in Malayalam cinema. The film is directed by newcomer Paul George, following the producer’s earlier success with the blockbuster Marco. The teaser released earlier received tremendous response, showcasing thrilling action sequences and hinting at stunt scenes never before seen in Malayalam cinema.

Antony Varghese plays the lead role, supported by a large ensemble cast including Dushara Vijayan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Raj Tharandasu of Pushpa fame, Bollywood actor Parth Tiwari (noted for his role in Kill), and Malayalam actors Jagadish, Siddique, vlogger-singer Hanan Shah, rapper Baby Jean, and Hipster.

Internationally renowned action director Kecha Khamphakdee, famous for the Ong-Bak series, has choreographed the action sequences in Thailand along with his team. The well-known elephant *“Pong”, who gained popularity through the *Ong-Bak films, is also part of the movie.

Music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, who rose to pan-Indian fame with blockbusters like Kantara and Maharaja, is composing the film’s music. Even before completing production, the film has reportedly broken multiple pre-release records and has secured one of the biggest overseas deals in Malayalam cinema. T-Series has acquired the music rights, while Shemaroo will handle the digital and satellite distribution.

Kattalan is made on a massive scale as a pan-India project. The script is written by Joby Varghese, Paul George, and Jero Jacob, with dialogues by Unni R. The film will release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Watch Majako Mallika Lyrical Song from Kattalan