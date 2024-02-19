Video: Mahesh Babu's Niece Dances for 'Kurchi Madathapetti' song, Sitara’s Comment is Gold

Kurchi Madatha petti song: The craze of Mahesh Babu-Trivikram’s collaborative project “Guntur Kaaram” is far from over. Mahesh's elder brother Ramesh Babu’s daughter Bharathi Ghattamaneni is the latest to join the craze.

Bharathi is winning praise from netizens for reprising the peppy number ‘Kurchi Madatha petti’ from her uncle’s Sankranti blockbuster. The dance video went viral on social media moments after she shared the clip on her Instagram account. Social media users were seen leaving positive and encouraging comments on her post.

Actor Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni could not resist liking and commenting on her cousin’s post. She called Bharathi “gorgeous woman”. Last year, Mahesh Babu himself shared the dance video of his daughter and the post had received several lakhs of likes and even more comments.

