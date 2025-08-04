Untold Love Story: When Rajinikanth Wanted to Marry Sridevi

Megastar Rajinikanth, fondly known as "Thalaiva," once came close to proposing to the legendary actress Sridevi—but fate had other plans.

The revelation, shared years ago by acclaimed filmmaker K. Balachander, sheds light on an untold chapter from Indian cinema’s golden era. According to Balachander, Rajinikanth had developed deep feelings for Sridevi during their early collaborations in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films.

In a moment of courage, Rajinikanth reportedly decided to confess his love during Sridevi’s housewarming party. But just as he arrived at her home, a sudden power outage cast the entire place into darkness. Interpreting the blackout as a bad omen, the superstar quietly turned away, leaving without ever expressing his feelings.

Though this romantic chapter never blossomed, Rajinikanth and Sridevi remained on good terms and continued to share the screen in several hits like Moondru Mudichu, Johnny, Bhagwaan Dada, and Chaalbaaz.

Today, Rajinikanth is gearing up for his much-anticipated film Coolie, which is set for a box office clash with War 2 on August 14, 2025.

Sridevi, who passed away in 2018, remains an enduring icon in Indian cinema. Her final lead performance in MOM (2017) and cameo in Zero (2018) continue to be celebrated by fans worldwide.

Some love stories never unfold—but they remain etched in memory as powerful what-ifs that touch the heart.